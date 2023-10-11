Youth concern after suicides – Doctor gives better mental health tips Loop Barbados

Consultant psychiatrist employed by the Psychiatric Hospital Dr Joy Sue is concerned about the mental health of citizens in Barbados this World Mental Health Day.

More specifically, she says she is worried about the state of the mental health and wellbeing of the youth.

Speaking to Loop today, she said that in her mind’s eye, the youth are under the microscope after the number of suicides documented for this year alone, amongst this age group. Additionally, she said that she is concerned by substance use within the same demographic of youth, persons ages 15 to 24 years old, where they appear to be “seeking help in the wrong places or using poor coping strategies”.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Mental Health Day 2023 is an opportunity for people and communities to unite behind the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right” to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right.

Therefore Loop asked Dr Sue to share some tips for anyone trying to deal with mental health illness or challenges in these times?

She said:

Don’t be afraid to admit you are struggling. It could happen to anyone. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, better sooner rather than later.Always take time for self-care activities.

Need help and want to talk to someone, use the hotline number below 24/7, 365 days:

Assessment Unit Psychiatric Hospital

24 hours

536-3091