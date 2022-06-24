Your evening read: Woman missing, US overturns abortion law & more | Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, here are some of our top articles of the day.

Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell has been sworn in as prime minister of the tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Mitchell, 44, was sworn in as the ninth prime minister by Governor-General Dame Cecile La Grenade during a ceremony at the Grenada Trade Center this afternoon.

He described the election victory as surreal and nothing short of a miracle. Read the full article here.

The development of a Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems Policy for Barbados is well underway, according to Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds.

She explained that early warning systems were a major component in disaster risk reduction as they contributed to the prevention of loss of life, property and the economic impact of hazards. Read the full article here.

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. Read the full article here.

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic located along 28W at 5 am today Friday, June 24.

Current model guidance suggests that there is some potential for development early next week as the system tracks westward at about 15 to 20 mph (24 to 32 Km/h). Read the full article here.

Twenty-two-year-old Uchenna Rizka Akilli Chase has not been seen since Monday, June 20.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing for the public’s assistance locating the missing woman. Read the full article here.

An aftershock shook a hard-hit area of eastern Afghanistan on Friday, two days after a quake rattled the region, razing hundreds of mud-brick homes and killing 1,150 people, according to state media.

Pakistan’s Meteorological Department reported a 4.2 magnitude quake in southeastern Afghanistan that state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported took five more lives in hard-hit Gayan District and injured 11 people. Read the full article here.

Protect PSV operators: Association alarmed by assault

Another attack on a public service vehicle (PSV) operator has strengthened the resolve of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport to champion legislative change to ensure their safety.

A driver of a Route 3 PSV, which works from Bridgetown to Redmans Village was stabbed last week near the Western Life Nazarene Church, Oxnards, St James. Read the full article here.