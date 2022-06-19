Your evening read: The Father’s Day edition | Loop Barbados

In case you may have missed them, here are some of our top Father’s Day articles and more.

When Kirk Gibson first laid eyes on his son, Shakir, it was an instant bond.

The red thread of fate was tied and an indescribable protectiveness was formed.

Shakir Gibson was born on March 8, 2019 – International Women’s Day. It’s a double celebratory event for Kirk who is tasked with ensuring his son and his wife Shantelle are catered to. Read the full article here.

Today is a special day for men, particularly fathers and father figures as we honour the effort, unconditional love, and empathy that they have and display for their children.

Father’s Day allows one to express their gratitude for the love and care their father, grandfather, uncle, best friend, coach, or any male figure in their lives, would have shown them, at any point in their lives. Read the full article here.

As the countdown continues to the day dedicated to celebrating fathers and father figures the world over, the annual discussion about the gifts we give them has been revived.

Men often complain of being gifted socks, vests and pen sets.

This year, we want to help you get it right so we reached out to a few fathers to find out exactly what items are on their Father’s Day wishlists. Read the full article here.

With Father’s Day approaching, those of you who are dating single fathers may be wondering what your role (if any) should be in this event. Father’s Day is usually intended for children to express their gratitude to their fathers. In other words, the children should be the primary emphasis of this day. So, how can you tell the single dad you’re dating that he’s amazing without stepping on any toes?

Just follow these four guidelines. Read the full article here.

Liming at Crop Over is getting sweeter and sweeter, thanks to an initiative of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

Launched on Saturday, the Crop Over Sweet Limes is taking the vibes of the festival into the communities, resembling a scaled-down cavalcade.

On Saturday evening, the festival vibes ventured north as the NCF initiative was hosted at the Scotland View Bar in Indian Ground, St Peter. Read the full article here.

Nolan Baynes credits his Guyanese upbringing for the success he has had in his life.

The General Manager of 300 Studios, an arm of 300 Entertainment, which is home to artistes such as Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Young Thug and Mary J Blige, Baynes has worked his way up the entertainment eco-system in the United States from budding artiste to music executive. Read the full article here.

The onslaught of Saharan dust can be quite an ordeal for both allergy sufferers and those without a history of allergy issues.

The presence of Saharan dust can even cause our eyes some distress. The dust can, in some cases, lead to infection of the eyes. Read the full article here.