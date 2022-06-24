Your evening read: Remedial classes, PSV call, Grenada’s new PM & more | Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, here are some of our top articles for the day.

A tropical wave located over the Eastern Atlantic has caught the attention of the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

In a forecast today, NHC said the wave is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms. Get the full article here.

A 101-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

She was unvaccinated, the ministry said. Read the full article here.

A survey conducted by the World Bank has revealed a significant fall-off in school enrollment and attendance throughout Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the sudden massive shutdown of school systems across LAC, the share of students getting some form of education — either in-person or remote — was 12 per cent lower on average from May to July 2021 than in February 2020, according to the survey. Get the article here.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) is currently providing remediation and instructional support to the vulnerable Class 4 students of public primary schools who are preparing for the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) in July. Read the full article here.

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have voted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into power, which means political leader of the NDC, Dickon Mitchell, is to become the next prime minister. Get the full article here.

Over 600 students from primary and secondary schools will be participating in the SigniaGlobe Financial Junior Masquerade Project in association with Burger King, Pinehill Diary and Sunshine Snacks. Read the full article here.

Nadia Batson is calling for soca artistes travelling with their bands to become the norm.

The “So Long” singer made the call at a press conference this morning ahead of the St Kitts Music Festival. Get the full article here.

Did you know that using earphones for extended periods of time can cause harm to the ears?

Many people use headphones as constant companions whether studying, travelling, sweating in the gym, or simply avoiding discussions simply because music makes everything bearable. Read the full article here

Another attack on a public service vehicle (PSV) operator has strengthened the resolve of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport to champion for a legislative change to ensure their safety.

A driver of a Route 3 PSV, which works from Bridgetown to Redmans Village was stabbed last week near the Western Life Nazarene Church, Oxnards, St James. Get the full article here.