Your evening read: Jamaica’s crime woes, coke smuggled in wig & more | Loop Barbados

In case you may have missed them, here are some of our top articles of the day.

The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Panama has confirmed that a Colombian woman was arrested at Panama’s Tocumen International Airport recently attempting to smuggle cocaine stitched within her hair, weave or wig.

Drug prosecutor Xiomara Rodr?guez said the woman was travelling from Colombia to Spain when Panama authorities noticed some “irregularities” with the woman’s hairstyle. Read the full article here.

US regulators on Friday authorised the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week.

The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means US kids under five — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots, about 1 1/2 years after the vaccines first became available in the US for adults, who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic. Read the full article here.

Jamaica’s Government has declared a state of emergency (SOE) for St Catherine. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a press conference at Jamaica House on Friday morning.

The SOE was declared following Tuesday’s gun attack that sent people scampering in the busy Spanish Town market district, resulting in two people being killed and the imposition of a 48-hour curfew in some communities to get a handle on the apparent spiraling crime. Read the full article here.

Calypsonian Apache is celebrating the ladies this Crop Over 2022 with his release Royal. The song which features his Stray Cats Calypso Tent mate, Sammi Jane, graced the airwaves from June 5.

This is the second collaboration with Sammi Jane. Following the positive response to their 2019 power soca release, Neighbour, the duo decided to partner again. Royal will be their entry for the inaugural People’s Choice Competition. Read the full article here.

Householders are urged to cooperate with the Barbados Statistical Service’s (BSS) enumerators, who are conducting interviews to collect data to assist the government with its social and economic planning, as part of the 2021 Population and Housing Census. Read the full article here.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medallists.

Attorneys for Nassar said he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on vengeful remarks by a judge who called him a “monster” who would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.” Read the full article here.

Spas have traditionally been known as places where women go to relax and pamper themselves. For men, this is usually a big deterrent when it comes to considering a visit to the spa.

As attitudes change over the years, more men are becoming open to the idea and now there are a number of unisex spas or even those that offer packages that cater specifically to men.

This Father’s Day, go for the unconventional idea and gift your dad or the father figures in your life with a day at the spa. If you’re considering what may be best, here’s a list of four spa services and how they can benefit men. Read the full article here.

Efforts to reduce the Caribbean’s food import bill must include opportunities for women says the President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon.

In his address at the opening of the bank’s 52nd meeting in Turks and Caicos, Dr Leon said the thrust toward ensuring food security must also include new opportunities for women-owned agribusinesses.

He said in as in many of the Borrowing Member Countries, women provide the link between the farm and the traditional marketplace, yet remain at the bottom of the value chain. Read the full article here.