Your evening read: Here are some of our top articles of the day | Loop Barbados

The police are reporting that a man was arrested after firing at a mobile patrol team following a motor vehicle chase along the ABC Highway.

According to the Barbados Police Service, officers were on routine mobile patrol along the ABC Highway in the area of the Norman A Niles Round-a-bout when they attempted to intercept a motor car with two male occupants.Get the full article here.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has described her recent trip to the just concluded 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, as a success.

Speaking during a press conference at Grantley Adams International Airport earlier on Sunday, she noted that “for 40 years we have not seen that kind of engagement that we have seen with the United States of America in a meaningful way”. Read the full article here.

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) will be undertaking a mains replacement project, starting Monday, June 13. It is anticipated that the project will run for 14 months.

Ageing underground infrastructure will be replaced by new polyethylene plastic that is more durable.Read the full article here.

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva will be in Barbados from Tuesday, June 14 for a four-day visit.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced on Sunday, June 12, during a press conference at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), that this is a first for the Eastern Caribbean. Click here for the full article.

Government is rolling out new national identification cards – the Trident ID card – at the end of this month.

The Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) will commence registration on Monday, June 27. The public is advised that the EBC will conduct a registration testing/pilot exercise over the period June 13 to 24, when it will be registering public officers only. Read the full article here.

Efforts are underway to help 1,000 of the country’s most vulnerable families amid rising food prices and cost of living.

Speaking to the media at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), Prime Minister Mia Mottley disclosed that US President Biden has committed to working with CARICOM on establishing three high-level committees targeting food security, energy security and finance. Read the full article here.

British health officials have detected another 104 cases of monkeypox in England in what has become the biggest outbreak beyond Africa of the normally rare disease.

The UK’s Health Security Agency said Monday there were now 470 cases of monkeypox across the country, with the vast majority in gay or bisexual men. Scientists warn that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, is susceptible to catching monkeypox if they are in close, physical contact with an infected person or their clothing or bed sheets. Read the full article here.

As dramatic and opulent as her performances get, at the mere mention of “a concert” and “Grace Jones”, auditoriums somehow become packed.

Albeit, in her typical contralto-to-soprano vibrato tone, there was nothing typical about Jones’s performance at the Royal Festival Hall Southbank Centre, London over the weekend. Get the full article here.