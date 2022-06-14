Your evening read: Here are some of our top articles of the day | Loop Barbados

In case you may have missed them, here are some of our top articles of the day.

Nickocia Nathlice Garnesof Drax Hall Hope, St George who was reported missing today has been found. Police report that the 13-year-old is safe. Read the full article here.

St Peter man charged with multiple drug offences has been released on bail.

He is Kevin Stevenson Cumberbatch, 44 years, of Gays St Peter. Cumberbatch was charged with possession, trafficking and intent to supply both cannabis and cocaine on June 8 at his residence. Get the full article here.

Former employees of Liat Ltd gathered outside Parliament Building this morning from as early as 9:45 to submit a petition to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The petition that was launched online has over 2000 supporting signatures. Read more here.

Qualified individuals can apply for jobs in the beautiful islands of Barbados, Montserrat and St Lucia on www.caribbeanjobs.com.

Barbados has available roles in Finance, Customer Service and IT. Get the full article here.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW), Santia Bradshaw, has named the roads earmarked for rehabilitation under the Inter-American Development Bank’s $43 million project.

Minister Bradshaw disclosed on Friday that under the Road Rehabilitation and Improving Connectivity of Road Infrastructure Project, the MTWW had contracted CO Williams Construction Ltd to execute work on Carmichael Road, St George, from the Boarded Hall Roundabout to Turnpike Intersection with Highway 4, and Hothersal, St Michael, from the Clyde Walcott Roundabout to Lears Roundabout. Read the full article here.

The former Barbadian employees of regional airline carrier, LIAT, have filed a petition to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley calling for the up to $7 million owed to them.

A small group representing 54 employees handed the petition over to the clerk of Parliament, Pedro Eastmond today, just after 10 am. Get the full article here.

Former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie has been released on bail in the United States where he had been held since April following his arrest on cocaine smuggling and money laundering charges.

According to well-placed sources, Fahie was released on Monday, after 46 days in police custody. Read the full article here.

A Texas family is suing a Houston doctor after their four-year-old son was given and unintended vasectomy during surgery.

According to reports, the boy was hospitalised for a scheduled hernia surgery at the time of the incident. Get the full article here.