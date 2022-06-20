Your evening read: A snake in the mail, PM COVID positive and more | Loop Barbados

The National Primary Schools’ Athletic Championship (NAPSAC) has inducted six new members into its Hall of fame.The six inductees are Rivaldo Leacock, Tia-Adana Belle, Burkheart Ellis, Tristan Evelyn, Mario Burke and Akela Jones. Read the full article here.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MHW) has advised that occasional connectivity problems with its internet have resulted in a number of vaccination entries being duplicated.

Removal of the duplicates has resulted in a decrease in the daily number of persons with at least one dose, which is reflected in a slight dip in the total number on the dashboard, the ministry said.Read the full article here.

Guyanese Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has threatened to sue Chinese businessman Su Zhi Rhong for making claims of corruption against him.

The vice-president’s threat of a lawsuit follows a VICE News probe in which Su made the claims. Read the full article here.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has COVID-19. A release from the PM’s office said she has tested positive for the virus.Read the full article here.

UWI seismic centre cops global award for managing La Soufri?re crisis

High commendation has been bestowed on The University of the West Indies (The UWI) from the leading global volcanological association.

The regional Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC), located at the St Augustine Campus in Trinidad and Tobago, was announced as the winner of the 2022 Volcanic Surveillance and Crisis Management Award presented by the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth’s Interior (IAVCEI) on Thursday, June 16. Read the full article here.

Shocked postal workers find snake inside parcel

Terrified postal workers noticed a parcel moving — and found a deadly king cobra wriggling around inside.

The worried delivery workers in Khon Kaen province, north-east Thailand, saw the box moving on its own with a loud hissing noise coming from the inside. Read the full article here.