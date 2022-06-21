Your evening read: A sad ending, Bajan off to St Kitts festival & more | Loop Barbados

In case you may have missed them, here are some of our top articles of the day.

Aman who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead.

The body of Rahim Camacho was discovered by police at Landsdown, Enterprise, Christ Church on Sunday, June 19.

The 24-year-old of Mount Standfast, St James was the subject of a missing person bulletin on Saturday, June 18. He was last seen on Wednesday, June 15 at Brittons Hill, St Michael. Read the full article here.

Dr Amery Browne serves as Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, but he had to revert to his medical training after a baby suffered a medical emergency on his flight.

Dr Browne was with the T&T delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on a KLM flight on Monday when a sick baby needed assistance. Read the full article here.

It was a Father’s Day with a difference for 106-year-old Rupert Springer as he was honoured by friends and family.

The celebration, spearheaded by Peter Phillips, the parliamentary representative for St Lucy, saw the loved ones of the centenarian gathering at the Cave Hill St Lucy residence which he shares with his daughter and caregiver, Colleen Springer. Read the full article here.

Nervous excitement is not enough to aptly describe Tarique O’neal-Griffith emotions as he prepared to depart for the St Kitts Music Festival.

The winner of the recently concluded Baje to the World S2 competition left Barbados on Sunday, June 19 for his first tour and performance with renowned Trinidadian soca artistes, Fay-Ann Lyons and Bunji Garlin. Read the full article here.

Staying in an AirBnB has become an attractive and sometimes less expensive way for people to enjoy their vacations especially if travelling in a large group.

Even in the Caribbean, demand for AirBnB accommodation has risen with countries with digital nomad programmes seeing an increase in demand.

According to AirBnB internal data, nights booked for long-term stays by US travellers in destinations throughout the Caribbean more than doubled between 2019 and 2021. Read the full article here.

A former attorney general, a trade unionist and teacher, a member of the clergy, a youth student advocate, a disabled rights advocate and attorneys-at-law are among the group of Barbadians on the Constitutional Reform Commission.

Ten members were sworn-in on Monday, June 20, by the Acting President, The Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey Gibson, before the Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw and Attorney General, Dale Marshall, during a ceremony at State House. Read the full article here.