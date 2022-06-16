Your evening read: A PM’s brother guilty of rape, Copa returns & more | Loop Barbados

In case you may have missed them, here are some of our top articles of the day.

Copa Airlines returns to Barbados after two years, marking the resumption of travel from Latin America.

The flight landed at the Grantley Adams International Airport around 1:35pm on Wednesday, June 15. Read the full article here.

Minutes after she walked onto the tarmac of the Grantley Adams International Airport on Tuesday, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva underscored that building economic resilience during a climate crisis was one of the fund’s three priorities for small island states.

Gegorieve arrived in Barbados at 9:30pm, marking the first visit of an IMF head to the Eastern Caribbean. She was greeted by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straugh and other government officials. Read the full article here.

The brother of Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne has been found guilty of raping an underage girl.

Addison Browne, 43, was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in the Antigua High Court of Justice today, after a week-long trial. Read full article here.

The eradication of the airline carrier, LIAT (1974) Ltd, from Caribbean skies, is believed to result in severe losses.

Former LIAT pilot, Neil Cave, voiced that the ‘death’ of the regional airline carrier would have a “spin-off effect” on industries such as entertainment, freight, and tourism. Read the full article here.

Kriskoff Redonnie Tamara Puckerin has been remanded to Dodds Prison until June 28.

The 24-year-old is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Joshua Alexander, possession of a firearm without a licence and escaping lawful custody without force. Read the full article here.

The president of the African Development Bank says the Caribbean and Africa desperately need debt relief, debt restructuring and debt sustainability.

Delivering the feature address at the Dr William G Demas Memorial Lecture in the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday night, Dr Akinwumi A Adesin said the two regions need significantly higher Special drawing Rights than allotted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Read the full article here.

Basketball superstar LeBron James is soaking up sun in Turks and Caicos Islands with his wife Savannah and their three kids.

James and his family touched down in the TCI over the weekend.

James, 37, also brought along a few of his sons Bronny and Bryce’s friends and basketball teammates to share in the family adventure. Read the full article here.