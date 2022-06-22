Your evening read: A name change for Jus D, tourism plans & more | Loop Barbados

In case you may have missed them, here are some of our top articles of the day.

Barbados must be promoted and marketed differently if it is to increase consumer demand. This is possible if smart public-private sector partnerships are formed.

This is according to Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc’s (BTMI), CEO Dr Jens Thraenhart.

Dr Thraenhart — who was speaking at the first Visit Barbados Industry Forum on the topic ‘Transforming Tourism in Barbados’, at Hilton Barbados — pointed out that people need to be given a reason to visit Barbados via inspiring storytelling. Read the full article here.

National ladies national champion Hannah Wilson finished a creditable fifth place in the Girls’ Under-13 category at the FIDE World School Chess Championship in Panama.

The Queen’s College student narrowly missed out on securing a first global medal for Barbados when the eight-day event concluded on Saturday. Wilson, who was seeded at No. 6 among the 34 entrants, finished with six points from nine rounds after stumbling in her final three games. Read the full article here.

Queen Elizabeth II and her grandson Prince William paid tribute Wednesday to Britain’s Caribbean immigrants for their “profound contribution” to the UK, as a national monument was unveiled in London to celebrate the migrants’ work to help rebuild Britain after World War II.

William and his wife, Kate, unveiled the statue — depicting a man, woman and child standing atop suitcases — at London’s Waterloo train station. In his speech, William highlighted the racism faced by thousands who journeyed to Britain in the post-war years, and said it still affects their descendants today. Read the full article here.

Organisers of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will launch a T10 tournament named ‘The 6ixty.’

The tournament will be held immediately before the 10th season of the CPL and will feature matches between all six men’s franchises and three women’s teams. Read the full article here.

As the Crop Over Festival kicks into full gear, the producers of Rise Barbados, are appealing to the Government for an update on the COVID-19 protocols for fetes.

Orlando Newton, executive producer of Nouvelle Vie, made the call while speaking at the Rise Barbados launch held at Halo Ultra Lounge, Wednesday afternoon. Read the full article here.

Soca lovers can expect to see a rebranded ‘Jus D’ this Crop Over.

The ‘Manager’ singer will now be going by It’s Jus.

It’s Jus told Loop Entertainment that the name change was out of his control. He was forced to make the change after a British rapper trademarked his name, thereby prohibiting him from using Jus D.

“During COVID, I got emails from my distributor flagging some of my music for copyright,” he said. Read the full article here.

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 temblor near the Pakistani border, but quakes of that strength can cause serious damage in an area where homes and other buildings are poorly constructed and landslides are common. Read the full article here.