Your evening read: A fatal shooting, Father’s Day tips for her & more | Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the death of Romain Mayers of Greens St George.

According to police public relations, acting station sergeant, Michael Blackman, Mayers was gunned down around 12:58 am today, Thursday 16 at Fairview Heights, St George. Read the full article here.

Barbados is set on reducing the Caribbean’s food bill by 25 per cent through regional partnerships.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, reiterated her Government’s commitment to addressing the food crisis while on an island tour with managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva. Read the full article here.

With Father’s Day approaching, those of you who are dating single fathers may be wondering what your role (if any) should be in this event. Father’s Day is usually intended for children to express their gratitude to their fathers. In other words, the children should be the primary emphasis of this day. So, how can you tell the single dad you’re dating that he’s amazing without stepping on any toes? Just follow these four guidelines. Read the full article here.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised June 14 as World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and voluntary blood donor programmes. The WHO is encouraging people to join in the blood donation effort to save lives.

Here’s what you should know if you plan on being a regular voluntary blood donor. Read the full article here.

Local players have been drafted ahead of the historic first running of the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League with the tournament set to get underway on 30 August.

The three teams will be captained by Hayley Matthews (Barbados Royals), Stafanie Taylor (Guyana Amazon Warriors) and Deandra Dottin (Trinbago Knight Riders).Read the full article here.

The resumption of flights from carrier Copa Airlines is anticipated to reap plenty of opportunities for Barbados in the Latin American market.

For the first time in two years, Copa Airlines landed on Barbadian soil on Wednesday, June 15. The carrier which services over 30 countries was forced to suspend operations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full article here.