Younger artistes say Blaxx gifted them indelible knowledge | Loop Barbados

The Caribbean entertainment fraternity is mourning the passing of well-known soca artiste and the lead vocalist of D’ All Starz band Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.

Following a statement that was released this afternoon informing persons of his “untimely” passing, entertainers took to social media to pay tribute and give well wishes to his family and friends.

The statement read:

“The family of Mr Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart along with the management and members of D’ All Starz regret to announce the untimely passing of Mr Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart. May his voice now be heard among the angels.”

Barbadian producer and artiste Adam “King Bubba FM” Elias thanked Blaxx for all the wonderful songs, laughs and conversations the two shared.

“Blaxx thanks for all the wonderful songs, the wonderful laughs and wonderful conversations we shared. Was a pleasure recording music and sharing the stage with you My condolences to all the family and friends in this difficult time.”

Barbadian soca artiste Antonio Johnson also known as “Jus D” said that he was thankful for the advice and knowledge Blaxx shared with him.

“Sleep well. Thank you for all the advice and knowledge you shared with me, thank you for all you have done for our industry… Sending love to your family. #BAJE #rip #soca”

Bajan world-renowned Red Bull 3Style Champion Deejay Puffy posted to his IG story: “RIP Unnc Blaxx. Always kept it so real”.

Trinidadian artiste Nesta “Sekon Sta” Boxill also thanked Blaxx for passing his knowledge unto him. Boxill who explained that he was his student for two years, professed that Blaxx made him and so many others who they are today.

“RIP to the legend, who taught so many of us, your legacy lives on through us all. I was a student in Roy Cape band room for two years without failure you passed all your knowledge making me and so many others who we are today. Thank you “

Guyanese reggae singer Timeka Marshall was very stunned by the news.

She wrote: “Soca has lost a true legend. Really taken back by this .. RIP @iamblaxx ? Thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and many fans of this great man ?”

Band leader, artist manager and event promoter Richard Haynes also wrote: “So sad to hear this news! May he rest in Peace. Condolences and prayers go out to his entire family ??”

Referring to him as the “real general” Tobagonian soca artiste Shurwayne Winchester labeled Blaxx as a defender of our culture “with action and not words”.

“R.I.P Blaxx. Real General, condolences to your family, D All Stars Band, your fans, friends and all who loved working and being in your company. You defend our culture with action and not words.”

Bajan rapper RubyTech commented on King Bubba FM’s Instagram post saying, “Damn bro condolences fr, was rooting for him too ??”

Recording artiste and songwriter Fay Ann Lyons Alvarez referred to Blaxx as her brother as she told him to “sleep well”.

“Sleep well my brother,” her Instagram post read.

Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart was being treated for COVID-19 at the Arima hospital in Trinidad and Tobago where he passed away.