Young Tridents ready to make their international debut Loop Barbados

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has announced the squad of Under-14 Boys and their Management Team who will be travelling to the Dominican Republic next week to take part in the 2022 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series.

Head Coach Renaldo Gilkes emphasized the upcoming international debut tour is a critical component of the national Under-14 Boys development program and put the call out to all Barbadians to support the BFA’s efforts to progress football at all levels on the island, particularly young players.

“This is such a huge opportunity for our boys,” he said. “Many are taking a massive leap from grassroots football straight into elite international sport, so they are very brave to accept the challenge of representing their country at this level.”

Gilkes said the selection process for the Dominican Republic tour had been difficult, given the significant improvement seen in many of the boys recently.

“It’s been a tough process to select the players for this tour, but I firmly believe those who have been selected will do Barbados incredibly proud in their first step into international competition,” he said. “Congratulations to those boys who have made the team. To the ones who did not make this assignment, I want them to know they have also played a significant role in terms of helping to push their team mates to excel and to prepare for touring – not only to the Dominican Republic, but for all future international matches.”

Barbados’ Under-14 Boys team will play in Tier II (Group 2) in the 2022 CFU Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series, kicking off against St Vincent and the Grenadines (13th August), Dominica (14th August), and then French Guiana (15th August).

National Under-14 Boys Team

Ari Manning (ProShottas)Christian Mayers (United Stars Alliance)

Ethan Haynes (Kickstart Rush)

Giovanni Goodridge (Whitehall)Jacob Gollop (Kickstart Rush)Jamarco Johnson (Mavericks)Jayden Murray (BSA)Jonathan McFarlane (NSC)Kailem Payne Richards (Barbados Soccer Academy)

Keandre Gibson (Pinelands)Malaichi Haniff (United Stars Alliance)Osha’I Mayers (NSC)Radarico Marques (Pinelands)Reuben Garnes Alleyne (ProShottas)Ricshon Anthony (Whitehall)Shaeshon Scantlebury (Kickstart Rush)Shihab Juman (Kickstart Rush)

Tremon Francis (ProShottas)Xavier Bayne (Technique)Zachary Hinds (ProShottas)

Management Team

Head Coach – Renaldo GilkesAssistant Coach – Henry Luke St. JohnManager – Tricia FordeEquipment Manager – Orlando MappMedic – Leandra Payne Eastmond