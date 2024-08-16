Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

The Barbados Under 14 Boys team will kickoff their international campaign this evening when they face regional neighbours St Vincent & the Grenadines at 4:00 pm in the opening match of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) U14 Boys challenge.

The young Tridents have been drawn in Tier II,

Group A, along with the “Vincy Heat,” Guyana, the Cayman Islands and Antigua & Barbuda, where they will contest each other at the Larry Gomes Stadium, in Arima, Trinidad & Tobago.

“I’m delighted to once again be sending our young players out to get their first taste of international competition at the CFU Challenge Series”

Leading the squad will be Fitzgerald Carter, and he will be assisted by former senior team national goalkeeper Morrison Taylor.

Carter, fresh from coaching the national U15 girls’ team in the Concacaf U15 tournament which concluded less than a week ago in Trinidad & Tobago, said the tournament plays a vital role in the development of football in Barbados through introducing young players to the highest level of competition from an early age.

“Competing against various playing styles and some of the most talented youth players in our region are invaluable ways for our players to grow, develop, be creative, and express themselves while gaining this life changing experience representing their country internationally,” Carter said.

Coach Carter emphasized the CFU Challenge Series at its essence serves as an important development milestone for the local players, and called on all Barbadians to support the current Barbados youth delegation as they continue to play and develop, regardless of the results.

Kickstart Rush’s Jamarco Johnson is making his second appearance at the CFU U14 Boys’ Challenge.

Barbados Football Association (BFA) and CFU President Randy Harris echoed Carter’s sentiments and reiterated the BFA’s ongoing commitment to the development of football in Barbados, particularly at the youth level.

These players are the future of football in Barbados, and we remain focused on providing development opportunities such as these to ensure that we are building a framework for the sport that is sustainable as we continue to strive for excellence within all the facets of local and national football.”

The 20-man squad includes talented attacker Jamarco Johnson who is making his second appearance in the tournament. Following his debut in 2022.

The St Michael School student also made his BFA Premier League debut this year, where he finished with three goals for Kickstart Rush.

Danari Griffith of Whitehall Football Academy and Queen’s College.

Also featured in the team is midfield magician Danari Griffith of Whitehall Football Academy and Combermere School sharp-shooter Amari Small.

Barbados’ remaining group fixtures are games versus Guyana (17th August; 11:00 am), the Cayman Islands (18th August; 2:00 pm), then Antigua and Barbuda (20th August; 2:00 pm).

The Squad:

Trey BarkerTyrique CollymoreTye Gittens

Danari GriffithJamarco JohnsonDimiko JordanAdam KingShaquan KingJavier MarshallMaleek PetersSasha PounderRaezario RoachRajari RollinsAmari SmallJazorie ThompsonXavier ThorneJevonte WardTye WatermanIsrael Watson

Jamari Watson

Management Team

Head Coach – Fitzgerald Carter

Assistant Coach/Goalkeeping Coach – Morrison TaylorManager – Dale RudderEquipment Manager – Patrick MappPhysiotherapist – Cadijah Williams