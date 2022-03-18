Young Thug’s Baby Mother LaKevia Jackson Shot Dead In Atlanta Over Bowling Dispute

The mother of two of Young Thug’s children, LaKevia Jackson, was gunned down in Atlanta last night over a dispute over a bowling ball.

Fans of Young Thug are currently sending condolences the rapper’s way after the mother of one of his kids was gunned down in Atlanta over a dispute about a bowling ball.

The tragic incident took place at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Pkwy in southwest Atlanta after the victim, who has been identified as LaKevia Jackson, was leaving a celebratory event at the bowling alley on the complex.

According to reports given to police by witnesses on the scene, Jackson had gotten into a fight with the suspect over a bowling ball. The suspect allegedly waited for Jackson in the alley parking lot for 20 minutes before pouncing on her while she was leaving the venue.

Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk rebuked the killing while calling for better ways to resolve conflicts.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible,” he said.

He also expressed that there is already mounting evidence to catch the killer, including camera footage and eyewitness reports. “We know who you are so go ahead and turn yourself in,” he expressed to the media.

Jackson’s mother, Sherina Jackson, spoke to CBS46 as she recounted the last moments of her daughter’s life. “I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby. I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!” she divulged.

Jackson is the mother of the Young Thug’s two sons. The rapper reportedly has a total of 6 kids. He has yet to react to Jackson’s murder.