Young sculptor’s work goes on display at Division of Culture Loop Barbados

Nineteen-year-old Julian Forde has a very promising career ahead of him in sculpting. The former student of The Lodge School recently presented a miniature sculpture of an African slave to the Division of Culture-Prime Minister’s Office, Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, St Michael on October 13.

Forde who is currently a student of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology said he initially created the sculpture for his CXC Art examination, the sculpture earned him a Grade 1, was made with Plaster of Paris.

“I created the sculpture last year for Black History Month it represents the black slave and breaking away from slavery. I decided as it was Black History Month to create something that detailed our experience as African people through the transatlantic slave trade. As you can see with the detail in the sculpture the red marks show the whipping that the slaves had to endure. The material used is Plater of Paris, it comes in a powder and then you mix it with water and place it in a mold, you must beat it to get out the air bubbles. I then placed it in a box and when it became solid, I sculpted it into the shape you see here today,” he said.

Receiving the sculpture on behalf of the Division Of Culture in Prime Minister’s Office was Special Advisor on Culture and Cultural Heritage, Senator John King who lauded Forde for his exceptional craftsmanship.

“It is important that we get young people like yourself understanding blackness and black history. On October 12, each year we celebrated International Day of Reparations, and hopefully next year, we can commission you to create a larger sculpture for us. Sculpture is something that we do not find passed on to young persons and I want to thank his parents and whoever else encouraged him to do sculpture for the great job they have done as this sculpture is definitely a work of art. The sculpture and the theme is important as we move forward as a people,” he said.

King added that he was also proud of Forde as he is also a graduate of The Lodge School which shows current students what they can achieve if they old true to the school’s motto “Possunt Quia Posse Videntur- They Can Because They Think They Can.’

“He is a graduate of The Lodge School a fantastic place that a simple motto has impacted so many lives. I want to thank you on behalf of the Division of Culture as this piece ties in with the running theme we have here in the foyer of liberation and breaking free as black people,” he said.

Forde’s sculpture can be seen mounted on a white podium in the Division of Culture-Prime Minister’s Office. He was all smiles as he took some photo opportunities with Special Advisor on Culture and Cultural Heritage John King as well as his mother Fay Forde who is the owner of F&J Leather Craft and Shoe Repair.