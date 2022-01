A 21-year-old man is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) after he was shot multiple times.

He fell to the ground unconscious. The victim received gunshot injuries to his groin, right leg, left side of his face and mouth.

At the time of the incident around 12:05 pm, yesterday, Saturday, January 22, 2022, the victim was standing along Grahams Alley, Beckwith Street, St Michael.

He was transported to the QEH for medical treatment.