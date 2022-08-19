Young man shot in the ankle at a social event Loop Barbados

One young man is nursing a gunshot wound to his ankle after a shooting at Westbury Road.

Police are carrying out investigations into the shooting incident, which occurred about 10:50pm on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the St Michael community.

The police received reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Morris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael at a social, when two masked men approached and discharged a number of shots before fleeing on foot.

The young man who received the injury to his right ankle was taken away from the scene for medical attention.

Investigations are continuing into this matter. Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations, is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.