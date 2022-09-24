Young man fatally killed in St Philip Loop Barbados

The body of a young male was discovered at Long Bay, St Philip following a shooting incident on Friday night.

According to police, around 9:58 pm lawmen responded to reports of gun shots in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was found with a wound at the back of his head in a bushy area next to a residence. He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to members of the public for assistance in identifying this male.

If you have witnesses or have knowledge of this incident, call the District ‘C’ Station at 416-8200 or 8204, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.