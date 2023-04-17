Young leaders reminded to put people first Loop Barbados

As the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) celebrates its 85th anniversary, the future leaders have been encouraged to fearlessly build upon its “glorious legacy”.

The oldest political party in the English-speaking Caribbean commemorated 85 years with a Founders’ Day Service at the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral today, Sunday, April 16.

The service was attended by leader, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Government Ministers, stalwarts and supporters.

During her remarks, Prime Minister Mottley encouraged the youth to build upon the legacy of the party, formed under the leadership of former premier and national hero, Grantley Adams. Mottley stressed that serving the people of Barbados was first and foremost.

“I say to those who must come, in all seriousness, do not lose your heart and do not lose the empathy and caring that is necessary for each other. We don’t always know the answer but what we always must have is the wellbeing and welfare of people in our heart,” said the BLP leader.

“You, the people of Barbados, have been our inspiration from day one and you continue to be our inspiration. I ask simply, that this party never be so powerful and proud that it forgets who it has come to serve, the people of this nation,” she continued.

Mottley spoke on the importance of the ‘Covenant of Hope’ which underscores the party’s vision for Barbados, achievable through cooperation, collaboration and solidarity.

“I invite the CEO to please circulate the call to action given on the 75th anniversary. The Covenant of Hope that recognises that when two people come together of unequal power, that we have the opportunity to build great things if we preserve and commit to each other to work in unison.”

“My friends, ours is a great and glorious legacy but a legacy will only be as good as the efforts of those who continue to build and build upon it,” said the Barbadian Prime Minister.

Mottley lauded the performance of her party, and her Government, for answering the “call to arms” whether it was the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters or facilitating major legislative change.

“Let us be courageous, let us be compassionate, let us be committed, let us ensure that this country can stand out like a beacon,” she emphasised.