Young footballers donate food hampers to HIV/AIDS Commission Loop Barbados

The Barbados Under-17 National football team are doing their part to brighten someone’s Christmas.

In the spirit of the holidays, the young footballers donated two food hampers to the National HIV/AIDS Commission on Wednesday, December 14. The team made the presentation of food items during a training session at the Wildey Turf.

The footballers believe in giving back to their community and have embarked on charitable acts during this Yuletide season.

“On the behalf of the National Under-17 football team, I want to donate these food items as we give back to the community for Christmas,” remarked national player James Moore.

Head coach Fabian Massiah revealed that the initiative was conceptualised by manager Tricia Browne.

“Our manager Tricia Browne helped the boys in a major way to conceptualise this initiative. They are very helpful and community-minded and the boys were really onboard with the plans and items came in quickly. We are always happy to give back even though football is played on the field, we are building well rounded individuals,” Massiah added.

HIV/AIDS Commission public relations officer Fabian Todd expressed his gratitude, saying “We thank the football team for this. It is really needed at this time of the year around Christmas. We find a lot of people infected or affected by HIV have to be visiting the food bank to get items and it is really heartening to see the young footballers put their all into this, we thank you tremendously.”