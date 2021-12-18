Young entrepreneur charting path towards food security | Loop Barbados

Ajani Batson is one of the many young entrepreneurs who used the ‘down time’ from last year’s COVID-19 lockdown to maximise his potential.

The 21-year-old opened Arcadia Farms, a planet nursery in Holder’s Hill, St James. In just over a year, that has expanded to include three green houses.

The University of West Indies Cave Hill student, who is pursuing his Bachelors in ecology and environmental science, had no plans to dive into agriculture or gardening as a small business owner. However, coming from a family that was accustomed to small scale farming, he reaffirmed his love and passion for it during the pandemic.

“I always grew up in a family where we did a lot of farming and I was home bored and I just stepped outside and I said you what I can do this. It went on to me eventually registering my business, going through the Expert Enterprise Challenge which was able to help me push my business and now I have a running plant nursery with hopes to expand very shortly,” Ajani told Loop Lifestyle.

Expressing concern about the Barbados’ high food import bill and the ability of the country to sustain itself during this turbulent climate, Ajani shared he wanted to a contributing force towards increasing the island’s food sustainability.

“The reason I got into it and I decided to push it was because there is a need for sustainability in Barbados and I told myself let me do my part. I am majoring in ecology and minoring in environmental science…I said let me do my part and help to contribute to becoming food sustainable in Barbados because we are going through a food shortage and we need to help each other go through this.”

The growth and public reception to Ajani’s business has been remarkable, and it is equally shocking for the founder, who revealed that he initially gave himself three years to but achieved more than originally projected in his first year.

“I honestly did not expect myself to be where I am in such a short space of time. I planned for it and I tried to be as professional as possible…I never saw myself being this far in such a short space of time and I have gotten way pass where I thought in 12 months,” he explained.

Ajani told Loop Lifestyle that he recently added landscaping to his portfolio and in two years, he hopes to open a new location in St Philip and start supplying to nurseries and stores.

For youngsters like himself, looking to make the plunge into entrepreneurship, Ajani suggests to take Nike’s advice – Just do it.

“Yes, you will be scared but do it. Speak to the people you think you need to speak to, get the advice, get the help. Don’t be afraid to reach out and people will help.”