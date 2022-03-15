Young Dolph Shot 22 Times Including In His Face, Autopsy Reveals

Young Dolph death has been officially ruled an homicide per the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center’s autopsy report.

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot 22 times by the ruthless killers who took his life on November 17, last year, plunging the hip hop community in mourning. The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center conducted the autopsy and has released the report, which shows that he received gunshot wounds throughout his body including bullet wounds to his face.

The rapper’s chance of survival was non-existent as he received gunshots to areas where his vital organs were. The locations include shots to his right back, center back, left-back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist, and right shoulder, the Forensic Center said in the report, according to Fox 13.

The medical examiner in the report stated that the rapper died immediately from the “gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and torso.” Young Dolph’s untimely death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Young Dolph was killed while he was buying bread for his mother at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard near Ketchum Road in Memphis on November 17, 2021. The rapper’s brother, who was within the vicinity with him, escaped unharmed, police said.

Two persons have been arrested as the shooters in the brutal slaying of one of the most rated entertainers from the area. Justin Johnson, who goes by the rap name Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith have been charged as shooters in the incident. They are also facing attempted murder charges on the life of Dolph’s brother.

A third man Shundale Barnett is wanted for being an accessory after the murder as he helped Johnson escape to a nearby state while police were searching for him. Barnett was previously captured by police when Johnson was arrested, but he was accidentally released last month, and a police warrant is out for his arrest.

On the other hand, the police have also named two more suspects wanted in the investigation into the rapper’s death. They are Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor. Burns has been arrested, but Taylor is yet to turn himself into police.

In the meantime, both Johnson and Smith have appeared in front of a judge to answer to a raft of charges in the murder of Dolph. The suspects had pleaded not guilty a month when they appeared in front of a judge last month to answer to first-degree murder charges.

The next court hearing is set for March 24.