Young caribbean musicians encouraged to apply for new programme Loop Barbados

The Division of Culture, Prime Minister’s Office, is calling young solo musicians to apply for the programme “Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity”. It is open to Caribbean solo musicians, either singers or instrumentalists, aged 18 to 35.

The programme, which is funded by the European Union and implemented by the UNESCO Regional Office in Havana, has partnered with the Accademia Musicale Chigiana to provide young Caribbean musicians the opportunity to take one of its available courses, as part of the Chigiana Summer Academy 2024, from July 4 to September 2, in the city of Siena, Italy.

Interested solo musicians should visit https://www.chigiana.org/transcultura-program/. They should carefully review the courses offered, including their admission requirements, and the programme’s rules and regulations, and complete the free online enrolment form by clicking the link provided.

Selected candidates will receive an email confirming their acceptance to the course, for which they applied.

The deadline for submission of applications is Tuesday, April 30. For further information, persons may visit https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/unesco-transcultura-call-young-caribbean-solo-musicians.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).