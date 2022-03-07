You wanna bamba? Viral song puts Ghanaian producer on the map | Loop Barbados

Ghanaian producer Nektunez is open to working with anyone from the Caribbean who connects to his music.

The producer, birth name Noble Eli Zgoli, is determined to make music people all over the world enjoy.

That is what he had set out to do with his global hit Ameno Amapiano, known for its chorus by singer Goya Menor “You wanna bamba, you wanna chill with the big boys”.

The song is a viral hit thanks to social media with over three million videos created using the song on Tik Tok and over two million views on the official video for the song which only premiered on February 22.

Nektunez created the song by sampling the “Dori Me” vocals of the song Ameno by French group Era. He mixed it with Amapiano, the burgeoning South African genre in keeping with the Amapiano theme of his EP.

“I put out the original record on April 22, last year. It was a five-track EP and that was the lead single. It went viral on social media and then an MC in Nigeria did a freestyle for a minute and it went viral on Tik Tok with Nigerian celebrities putting it on their page. Goya Menor put some lyrics on it and he told me to check it out. I listened to it and it made sense to me. That was in June and by July the song started to climb,” Nektunez recalled.

Menor’s lyrics, warning about the dangers of joining cults, took the song to a global audience and helped to open doors for Nektunez’s career. The producer recently signed a deal with Sony Records.

“I had the feeling it would go viral,” said Nektunez. “I felt so strongly about the Ameno actually and I told my friends I believed in the song so much. I knew it would be a hit song in Africa but not globally. I actually had a forecast of where I felt this record would put me on the next level. It feels great. I see this as a stepping stone to greatness, I see this as the beginning of the hustle.”

Nektunez’s musical inspiration began thanks to a neighbour who played music loudly every morning and on weekends.

As a child, the producer would sit by the neighbour’s door and listen to the music. In high school, he learned to play the drums and piano and decided after some time to create his own music instead of simply playing the music of others.

“That motivated me to get into production. DJ Khaled and others were popping up and it was nice to see producers making waves all over the world. I wanted to be like them so, in 2008, I decided to take this seriously and here we are,” he said.

While he will definitely continue to put Africa’s culture on the map, Nektunez warned that he is an out-of-the-box producer who will experiment will all genres.

Ameno Amapiano, he said, also combines afrobeats with an electronic sound.

“I do Afrobeats, Jazz, Hip Hop, Trap, soul, folk; any genre at all, anything musical. I produce reggae, dancehall, I did a Jazz EP in 2020 and track two had a Caribbean vibe. The Amapiano EP was me in my element, the next project might not be that. It is just me showcasing to the world what I portray as a producer/artiste, what I am capable of.

“On my next project I won’t be focused on making a viral hit, I want to make good music for people all over the world to listen to. Social media does play a very big role, however. When I dropped Ameno I used sponsored ads on Instagram and DJs were playing the record off of the ads then people on Tik Tok heard it. Social media is a great tool and I will be using it to promote my record,” he said.

Now based in Atlanta, Nektunez said he has a wish list of artistes he would love to work but they must have the vibe he is looking for.