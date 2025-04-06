Two more gantry cranes for Port Man shot during altercation in St. Michael Prime Minister extends Eid greetings to muslim community Man owns up to sex with girl, 14 Brathwaite steps down as WI Test captain, Hope takes over T20 role Call for deeper ties to ease trade fears
World News

Yemen’s Houthis say latest US air strikes kill at least four in Sanaa 

06 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

United States air strikes have killed at least four people in Yemen’s Sanaa, according to the Ministry of Health.

The attacks on the capital on Sunday hit a home and wounded more than 20 other people, including four women and children, according to local sources.

US warplanes launched three other air strikes on the Al Jabal al Aswad area in the Bani Matar district, west of the capital. No details were available regarding casualties.

Earlier, the Houthis said US air strikes killed at least two people overnight in a Houthi stronghold, Saada, and wounded nine.

Footage aired by the Houthis’ Al Masirah satellite news channel showed a strike collapsing what appeared to be a two-storey building.

The intense campaign of air strikes in Yemen under US President Donald Trump has targeted the Iranian-aligned group over Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The Yemeni group has been carrying out attacks in solidarity with Palestinians during Israel’s war in Gaza.

Dozens of people in Yemen have been killed in the latest US strikes since Trump ordered them to resume last month. Civilians have been targeted, families wiped out, military sites destroyed and soldiers killed.

The White House said there have been more than 200 strikes so far.

The US attacks started after the Houthis said they planned to resume targeting Israeli-linked ships over Israel blocking aid entering the Gaza Strip and its subsequent resumption of the war, which ended a six-week ceasefire on March 18.

The Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones from November 2023 until January this year.

They also launched attacks targeting US warships.

 

