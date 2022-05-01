Yearwood wins DLP Presidency: On the ground listening is new plan | Loop Barbados

Dr Ronnie Yearwood has been elected as the new president of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

Winning with 273 votes, Yearwood’s view is that the work has to begin in the community, listening to the people and understanding what new Barbados they want and how best to bring the policies that would make Bajan dreams a reality.

The party is resilient… It will not die overnight

Too often according to Yearwood, the focus is on the politician and the ideas that the Party has for the people and not enough of the spotlight is on understanding the desires and needs of the constituents to meet them where they are at.

In an interview with Loop News, tonight, May Day 2022, after defeating party stalwart Dr David Estwick at the polls, he said that it is not about how he feels to have won, but about the fact that the party’s members placed their vote, support and confidence in him. That is what matters more to him.

“People put themselves first and it’s really about putting your membership of the party in this case, the Democratic Labour Party first, and putting the people of Barbados first, and that’s what we are about. That’s the kind of new politics that I tried to advocate during the General Elections, it’s always about the people. It’s always about their welfare. It’s always about empowering them, making them better and giving the chances and the opportunities to make better on their lives for themselves and their families.”

What do Barbadians actually want Barbados to look like? It is one thing for you to have your dream

Talking about his plans for the party, Loop asked how he feels to be taking up the mantel at this time, and he said, in his opinion, becoming a party leader at any time is crucial and this time is no tougher or more difficult.

He said, “The party is resilient… It will not die overnight”. Noting that the DLP has given yeoman service to the country and its tentacles are evident across constituencies, he says he wants members and the new membership who may join now to understand that the DLP is a big tent, a home welcoming persons from all backgrounds. He stressed that people from “all walks of life have a space at the table to build new Barbados.”

Recognising that the track record of the party over the past 15 years is in question, when asked if the party will again take that sit back, wait and reemerge as the next General Election draws nigh perspetive, he quickly said, “No, no, no. Definitely not!”

He said they will be “out and about meeting with the people of Barbados consulting with them, listening to them. Let’s think about this. We can’t shape our policies unless we know what the people want. I have a lot of ideas in my mind about a lot of things I would love to do, a lot of proposals, a lot of plans, but when you talk to people sometimes those change. That’s what you need! You need that conversation, that interaction. You need to go there and meet the people wherever they are whether they are in the churches, schools, rum shops, hanging out, wherever they are, at cricket, netball, we need to go out there and see them in their spaces and understand what they want for Barbados.”

Yearwood said that he has learnt over the last couple of years that there is “a disconnect” and he wants to correct that.

“Politicians talk a big game, they talk about we want this kind of Barbados, X,Y, and Z…but you know, have you actually had a conversation with Barbadians to determine the type of Barbados that they want, the type of lifestyles that they want, the type of work-life balance that they want? What do Barbadians actually want Barbados to look like? It is one thing for you to have your dream…but when you talk to people you get a sense of what they really want. So the party is going to be in that mode of listening and understanding and then trying to respond and formulate policies that meet the people, that kind of takes their dreams and put them in that policy format in a way that they can understand, in a way that they can interact and own.”

He assured that he will work with members to build on the legacy and best traditions of the party, but it will be the new Democratic Labor Party.