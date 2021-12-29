Year in Review: Top 5 Community stories marred by tragedy | Loop Barbados

Death was a constant item in the news reported from the community across Barbados in this challenging year.

This year many families did not go unscathed by the pandemic. Some communities were rocked by death of loved ones and local heroes, while others saw the death of longstanding businesses and ways of life. Lockdown and no movement restrictions affected people in different ways as each person tried to keep abreast of the constant changes and new Official Gazettes.

Here are the Top 5 community stories based on views:

The 55-year-old gentleman was in isolation at Harrison Point at the time of his death. He had one son and one stepson. His death moved the country’s tally to 13 on January 31, 2021.

Barbados’ COVID deaths stand at 260 and total cases at 27,836 as of December 27, 2021

The direction to stay at home is clear to Barbadians, but not, when combined with restaurants, are open.

So, who are the restaurants open for? This is a question being asked since yesterday (March 27) when persons read the latest Emergency Management (COVID-19) (Curfew) (No. 7) Directive, 2021.

Two parents believe that their pain has been amplified and multiplied by delayed communication from health officials.

Already mourning the unexplained death of their nine-year-old daughter, they were alarmed today waking to news from a regional media agency stating that there was a child in Barbados who passed away due to COVID-19.

The sudden death of 36-year-old Melanie Watts has left members of the creative community stunned and at loss.

Watts was involved in a fatal accident on March 12. She was cycling on Maxwell Main Road Christ Church when she collided with a motor car. She later succumbed to her injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Media personality, Astra Babb also shared her grief, saying “Rest in Power Em Joy. A beautiful soul who left the world with happy memories and inspiration to live our lives to the fullest”.

Warren Mottley passed away this afternoon at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH). Loop understands he was admitted to undergo surgery.

He worked alongside his father Sir Elliott Mottley at Elliott D Mottley & Co.

Prime Minister Mottley took to Instagram via an emotional nearly two-minute clip to relay her gratitude on behalf of her family.

“I guess many of you didn’t know I had a twin brother. You can call him that, because he and I were the same age for one month every year for the last 55 years.

As many of you would have heard already, he passed earlier today. . . I just want to say thank you to all who have reached out.”