Year In Review: Community experiences joy and sorrow Loop Barbados

Harrowing acts of crime, and jolting stories of loss almost marred the community stories of 2022.

However, like a pin in a haystack, stories of triumphant and success also brought joy and tears to readers.

Here are some of the top community new stories read on Loop Barbados for 2022.

Around 7pm tonight, December 15, 2022, a car was stolen when robbers approached the driver with guns drawn.

Loop understands that the victim was forced away from the car at gunpoint and the perpetrators made off with the victim’s bag and car.

Jamal Quintyne died this morning when he crashed along Belle Road, St Michael, yards away from the Norman Niles roundabout.

The young motorcyclist only turned 33 years old just over a month ago, on Errol Barrow Day.

Eleven-year-old Ariel Barker-Yarde defied major odds to pull out a stellar performance in the 11-plus examination. Achieving 95 in English and 90 in Maths, Ariel secured herself a spot at one of Barbados’ oldest educational institutions – Harrison College.

Andrea Daniel just wants to see her daughter Ameera Khan return home safely.

The 15-year-old has been missing since Monday, October 17, and was last seen wearing her school uniform. She did not attend school on Monday.

Two mother’s appeared in the Oistin’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 24, on behalf of their sons to make their cases before Magistrate Deidre McKenna.

The first mother came unaccompanied and stood before the magistrate with humility.