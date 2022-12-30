Year in review: Caribbean afflicted by drugs, scandals and crime Loop Barbados

For the Caribbean, 2022 was a year filled with political scandals, tragedies and the wrath of climate change.

The region saw light at the end of the tunnel as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, but gun crime, drugs and rising inflation raised concerns for economies.

Below are the most read Caribbean news stories on Loop Barbados for 2022.

A 47-year-old man was arrested yesterday shortly before he boarded a flight to Barbados.

The Guyana Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) reported that it conducted a search of Elvis Fitzgerald Theusday’s luggage at the Eugene F Correia International Airport and allegedly found 23 parcels of suspected poppy weed.

CANU said the drugs had a total weight of 18.370 kg and a street value of over GYD$7 million, which is the equivalent of over BBD $67,689.44.

Grenadian javelin champ has broken his silence in the aftermath of an incident on board the Harbour Master which resulted in six Trinidadian men being charged.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the World Champ thanked people for their support and asked fans to keep his family in their prayers.

The Supreme Court of Grenada has granted a warrant allowing marshals to seize the Harbour Master party boat.

Attorneys representing Grenadian track and field star Anderson Peters and KiddonPeters sought an order to seize the Harbour Master after he was allegedly injured in a brawl on the vessel on Wednesday night while attending a party.

Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) are working to restore supply within the shortest possible time.

The utility company is advising customers that they are experiencing a major disturbance on the system.

The cause of the incident is, at this time, unknown, says T&TEC.

The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June, but meteorologists say that they are on alert for the possibility that a preseason tropical system could form either over the northwest Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico between May 20 and May 25.

Kimesha Wright, one of the five persons who Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett pleaded guilty to killing, received 48 incised wounds during the macabre-style attack at her home in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon, Jamaica last month.

Barnett, who claimed that Wright had disrespected him in front of her customers days before the killings, also mercilessly stabbed four of Wright’s children, three of whom had rushed to her defence as she was being butchered by her cousin.

Police in St Lucia are investigating another homicide taking the island’s toll to 63.

Health Care practitioner Keziah Wilson, 38, was found dead Tuesday morning at Goodlands, Castries, St Lucia.

The brother of Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne has been found guilty of raping an underage girl.

Addison Browne, 43, was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in the Antigua High Court of Justice today, after a week-long trial.