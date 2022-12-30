Year In Review: Bajans hit new heights, celebs flocking to the shores Loop Barbados

In 2022, Bajans living abroad and other celebrities who visited Barbados and the Caribbean were top of our list of lifestyle pieces.

Their explorations and achievements were deemed click worthy by Loop readers.

Here are the top 5 Lifestyle articles for the year 2022:

1. Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi take Caribbean babymoon

Closing out the year welcoming his 12th child – Halo Marie, back in May, Nick Cannon was turning heads in Sint Maarten as he awaited his eighth baby.

20k visitors

23,626 page views

2. Soon-to-be mom Rihanna loves, respects Monica Brathwaite more now

Rihanna now has a six-month-old baby boy and she finally showed him off to the world on TikTok this December, but before she gave birth, in April, as she wished her mum Happy Birthday, she said she respects her mum so much more now.

Rihanna posted:

“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can.”

17k visitors

18,673 page views

3. Rihanna sips on Ginger Ale as the mom-to-be rings in Mother’s Day

The Bajan bad gal has been seen many a time with a wine glass in hand, sometimes even when departing restaurants, but when she had a bun in the oven, her cup’s contents drew more eyes.

So what was she drinking in her Mother’s Day glass?

Doing a Fenty Beauty drop facial, she poured herself a glass of bubbly – non-alcoholic, Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Ale and then grabs her cucumber slices.

14k visitors

16,252 users

4. Bajan drag queen places second in Canada’s Drag Race Season 3

Jada Shada Hudson has had an amazing 2022.

In September, one of her biggest milestones this year is placing first runner-up in Canada’s Drag Race Season 3.

The Barbadian defied many odds, coming from being in the bottom two more than once in the nine-episode season, and having been the challenge winner only once, Jada brought it all to the final stage and laid it bare.

10k visitors

11,963 page views

5. 6 Celebs who kicked off their January 2022 in Barbados

In the first 12 days of 2022, Barbados continued to show herself as ‘that girl’ being the destination of choice amongst the stars.

According to the reports, 62-year-old Simon Cowell, who is no stranger to Barbados’ shores, proposed to his partner of eight years Lauren Silverman while on holiday recently along with their son Eric, seven, and Lauren’s 16-year-old son Adam, from a previous relationship. She said ‘Yes!’

Mark Wahlberg returned to the island this December once more with his entire family. He is now two for two, beginning and ending the year 2022 in the Gem of the Caribbean.

8.9k visitors

10,423 page views