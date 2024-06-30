Wyndham Grand Barbados hosts meet and greet with cricket legends

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Wyndham Grand Barbados hosts meet and greet with cricket legends
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

Sunday Jun 30

26°C
Barbados News

Guests interacted with Barbados’ most celebrated cricket heroes, including Sir Wesley Hall, Joel Garner, and Sulieman Benn.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

Cricket Legend Sulieman Benn with Wyndham Resort guests. (PR)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort, in collaboration with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) hosted an event this past weekend, in an effort to bring cricket fans closer than ever to the sport’s iconic figures.

This event was also in celebration of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament taking place on island.

The event, held on the resort’s beachfront property, afforded guests the opportunity to meet and interact with some of Barbados’ most celebrated cricket heroes, including Sir Wesley Hall, Joel Garner, and Sulieman Benn. 

This exclusive gathering offered fans a unique opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of historic cricket moments, get personal insights from their idols, and receive autographed memorabilia as cherished keepsakes.

Event Highlights

Exclusive Access: Only guests of the resort had the opportunity to meet cricket legends up close, an experience typically reserved for high-profile sports events.Autograph Session: Guests were thrilled to receive autographed bats creating lasting mementos of their encounter with the cricket greats.Interactive Q&A: The legends shared personal stories and insights during an intimate Q&A session, offering fans a deeper understanding of the game’s history and its impact on Barbados.Photographic Moments: Guests captured priceless photos with the cricket icons, preserving memories of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“We are delighted to have hosted such an extraordinary event that not only brought joy to our guests but also celebrated Barbados’ rich cricket heritage,” said Sales Manager of Wyndham Grand Barbados Resort, Alex Clarke. 

“This gathering offered a rare and cherished experience that aligns with our commitment to creating unforgettable moments for our guests.”

This event is part of Wyndham Grand Barbados’ ongoing efforts to offer unique and immersive experiences that reflect the island’s vibrant culture and traditions. It underscores the resort’s dedication to providing guests with more than just luxury accommodations, but also exclusive opportunities to engage with Barbados’ storied history and celebrated personalities.”

For more information on upcoming events at Wyndham Grand Barbados, or to book your stay, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.wyndhamgrandbarbados.com or follow their social media pages at @wyndhamgrandbarbados on IG.

(PR).

Related Articles

Business

August 18, 2023 12:06 AM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Hurricane Beryl Updates: Feeder band to bring showers and gusty winds

Sport

McLaughlin-Levrone breaks world 400m hurdles record at US Trials

Barbados News

Supermarket rush

More From

Caribbean News

See also

Beryl becomes first major hurricane of 2024 Season

Hurricane Beryl has been upgraded to a Category Three storm.
Beryl is the first major hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.
The US National Hur

Barbados News

Fatal shooting in Silver Sands

The incident occurred today, Saturday, June 29, 2024 along Silver Sands road at its junction with Mcclean’s Gap, Christ Church.

Barbados News

Supermarket rush

Residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Barbados News

Hurricane Beryl Updates: Hurricane Beryl continues to intensify

Storm-force winds are expected before midnight on July 1, 2024.

Barbados News

BWA urges residents to store water ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Persons are encouraged to store five gallons, per person per day, for at least five days.

Barbados News

Police identify shooting victim

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Darin Mapp of St Christopher, Christ Church.