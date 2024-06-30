Wyndham Grand Barbados hosts meet and greet with cricket legends

The Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort, in collaboration with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) hosted an event this past weekend, in an effort to bring cricket fans closer than ever to the sport’s iconic figures.

This event was also in celebration of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament taking place on island.

The event, held on the resort’s beachfront property, afforded guests the opportunity to meet and interact with some of Barbados’ most celebrated cricket heroes, including Sir Wesley Hall, Joel Garner, and Sulieman Benn.

This exclusive gathering offered fans a unique opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of historic cricket moments, get personal insights from their idols, and receive autographed memorabilia as cherished keepsakes.

Event Highlights

Exclusive Access: Only guests of the resort had the opportunity to meet cricket legends up close, an experience typically reserved for high-profile sports events.Autograph Session: Guests were thrilled to receive autographed bats creating lasting mementos of their encounter with the cricket greats.Interactive Q&A: The legends shared personal stories and insights during an intimate Q&A session, offering fans a deeper understanding of the game’s history and its impact on Barbados.Photographic Moments: Guests captured priceless photos with the cricket icons, preserving memories of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“We are delighted to have hosted such an extraordinary event that not only brought joy to our guests but also celebrated Barbados’ rich cricket heritage,” said Sales Manager of Wyndham Grand Barbados Resort, Alex Clarke.

“This gathering offered a rare and cherished experience that aligns with our commitment to creating unforgettable moments for our guests.”

This event is part of Wyndham Grand Barbados’ ongoing efforts to offer unique and immersive experiences that reflect the island’s vibrant culture and traditions. It underscores the resort’s dedication to providing guests with more than just luxury accommodations, but also exclusive opportunities to engage with Barbados’ storied history and celebrated personalities.”

For more information on upcoming events at Wyndham Grand Barbados, or to book your stay, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.wyndhamgrandbarbados.com or follow their social media pages at @wyndhamgrandbarbados on IG.

(PR).