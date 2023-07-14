Wrong location! Bajans welcome new medical campus, but fear traffic Loop Barbados

Barbadians are happy about the investment and the new Boutique Medical Campus to be constructed on island, but wish that another site was chosen.

On social media, Bajans are welcoming the introduction of more advanced treatments and specialty clinics on island with the JCI-accredited institution to boost care for locals while developing the destination for health tourism.

However, persons are taking issue with the Wildey location.

On Facebook, readers said that they believe the addition would contribute to already horrendous traffic situation in that area compounding the issue unnecessarily.

Here are some of the responses shared:

– Did anyone actually put any real thought into this location??? Seriously?? As usual a lot of high-faluting ideas with no work through

– Horrific location. Traffic congestion in that area is already extremely high, water goes off weekly and it is in the middle of 5/6 neighbourhoods. This is NOT the location for this. Put it somewhere else. The new geriatric hospital is not being built in the middle of a neighbourhood so why on earth should this one?

– I’ll 3rd the request to “move it somewhere else”.. anything near the Wildey area is a nightmare, even if it’s the other side of the Gymnasium.

But this reader also enquired about the price point for services and insurance coverage for locals. “AND.. as there are other “specialty health centers” already in Barbados, will these be affordable for Barbadians to be able to use on the current health insurance schemes offered by insurance companies or utilized for those needing specialty care these would offer, as part of the Government health care services..???”

– Find somewhere else to put it!

– Very good idea but poor choice of location.

– Great idea but location horrific traffic in that area already a problem

On reading the article and the comments, one person summed up the location challenge saying, “I don’t believe that these people would invest millions of dollars without doing a study of the traffic and the roads.”

The location is the Eastern side of the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium between Kents and Wildey, in the area of Fort George Heights.

Between 6:30 am and 9am, that area is a bottleneck for traffic while school is in session.