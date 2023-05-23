Wright start for 2023 Loop Barbados

Barbadian triathlete, Matthew Wright’s is having a stellar 2023 season thus far.

Fresh off the heels of a third-place finish at the 2023 African Triathlon Cup M’Diq in Morocco, Wright followed up a week later to snag first-place in the 2023 Africa Triathlon Cup Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, where he beat 55 competitors over three days [May 16 to 19] to claim the top prize.

In M’Diq, the Olympic distance course of a 1500-metre swim, 40-kilometre bike, and 10-kilometre run was a tough test with hometown favourite, world-ranked number 16 Jawad Abdoumola, along with a number of the world’s top 100 ranked athletes.

The triathlon in Egypt included – a sprint distance of 750-metre swim, 20 kilometre ride, and 5-kilometre run.

Wright exited the water in second place behind Martin Demuth from Austria and was joined by six athletes onto the very windy cycle including Patigionas Bitados from Greece, the silver medallist from M’Diq – arguably his biggest competition.

With high winds and heat playing a significant factor, Wright had a below-par transition and got onto the run in sixth place, with Bitados leading the pack. He managed to make up ground quickly to get himself into second place behind Bitados for a tight chase to the finish.

Favourably for Wright, Bitados made a slight wrong turn onto the final lap on the run, which allowed Wright to take advantage with 2-kilometre to go, extending the lead to win and capture maximum Olympic points by 20 seconds over Bitados, with Austrian Tjebbe Kaindl taking third.

This has been an amazing season for Wright so far with three podium finishes in three races for 2023.

He was able to capitalizs on earning valuable ranking points within the first Olympic qualifying period for Paris 2024 (which culminates on May 26). His World and Continental Rankings now stand at 101.

Next is the second Olympic qualifying period that runs until May 2024, with his next two Olympic points races at the Reszow European Cup in Poland on June 11, and Kitzbuhel European Cup in Austria on June 18.

He will return to the region of the Americas where he will look to gain the first medal in triathlon for Team Barbados at the Central America and Caribbean Games in El Salvador on July 5.

Wright expressed his thanks to the Barbados Olympic Association, Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes, and the Arts and Sports Foundation, for their support.