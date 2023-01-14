Wrecker operator struck and killed along Newbury Road Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded its second road fatality for the year.

The pedestrian was struck about 10:30 am, today, Saturday, January 14, and he died on the spot, succumbing to his injuries.

The man, who operates a wrecker truck, was struck along Newbury Road, St George.

Police Public Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media that police are still performing on-scene investigations.

There are two other fatal single-vehicle accidents that are also under investigation and awaiting postmortem to determine if they qualify as natural deaths or road fatalities.