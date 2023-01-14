Wrecker operator struck and killed along Newbury Road Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Wrecker operator struck and killed along Newbury Road Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Barbados has recorded its second road fatality for the year.

The pedestrian was struck about 10:30 am, today, Saturday, January 14, and he died on the spot, succumbing to his injuries.

The man, who operates a wrecker truck, was struck along Newbury Road, St George.

Police Public Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media that police are still performing on-scene investigations.

See also

There are two other fatal single-vehicle accidents that are also under investigation and awaiting postmortem to determine if they qualify as natural deaths or road fatalities.