Would you date you? 14 Questions people should ask when dating | Loop Barbados

The year is 2022 and no disrespect, but if we become a couple, your favourite colour is neither here nor there on the list of what’s important knowledge.

Sorry, not sorry!

This is the view of many GenZs and millennials now.

Knowing you like red or black is great for gift shopping for birthdays, Christmas, and Valentine’s, but really knowing a person helps you sleep peacefully at night with or without them, cause you trust them.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, let’s help you ask some questions that should reveal important character traits and give good insight.

*But please note, these are not necessarily first date questions, because he or she may feel like Isaac going up the mountain with Abraham and there’s no sheep for the sacrifice.*

14 Questions to help you get to know a potential significant other:

1. Do you have a savings account? (This helps you learn also, if they even have a bank account, because you’d be surprised!)

2. Do you have children? (If yes, find out how much of a role they play in their child or children’s lives)

3. How or why did your last relationship end? (You’re not living in the past but you don’t need to learn the same lesson two years later.)

4. Do you budget? (Everyone does not have to have a written budget but if every month by the 12th, you’re eating tuna and biscuits till you get paid and all your bills are printed in red with DUE FOR DISCONNECTION at the top monthly, that’s something you should know.)

5. What is a highlight of your job? (This question will get your more information and details than do you like your job or why do you do your job? To answer this, you may even find out what he or she dislikes and what makes the good days feel great.)

6. If you’re religious, ask about mass, temple, favourite Bible passage, plans for Eid, whatever matters to you in this regard. You don’t need to ask ‘Are you religious?’ But you could enquire about their favourite Hadith or kosher restaurant?

7. If you like to travel, swap the where would you like to travel to question for ‘Best place you visited and why?’ This kills a few birds with one stone, and you learn if they have a passport too and ever travelled in the process.

8. A lot of people fall for potential and that’s nice, but you can determine if wishes are plans or just dreams. “If you have goals you want to achieve this year, how do you want to make them happen?” You need to know that they intend to try to at least attempt to succeed.

9. Are you happy? This may seem like a simple question, but a lot of people are waiting for a mate to make them happy. Will Smith and Jada are always in the news for saying crazy things, but Will really gave the world a word when he said that it’s not Jada’s job or responsibility to make sure he’s happy. He needs to make himself happy and then he can come to her so they can both be happy. Your person can make you laugh or smile and make you happier, but they should not have to work daily to make you happy. So, are you happy?

10. Some people don’t want to ask, ‘Do you have your own vehicle?’ so they go with, ‘This insurance company irking me. Who your car/truck insure with and why you picked them?’ You can catch more bees with honey than vinegar.

11. What’s a great weekend for you? Sometimes, people say that they are “home bodies” but that means different things to different people. So you have a home body who really stays in and cooks and binges on Netflix, while you have a home body who limes at friends’ homes or goes out for dinner at least twice a week and or goes to at least two events monthly but are at home all the rest of time. Your “home body” may not gel with another person, so listen when people talk too and get definitions and explanations.

12. Would you go with me to get tested? Sexually transmitted diseases and infections are no joke. This is not a question that should be laughed off or brushed aside.

13. What’s your love language? Many people do not know their love language, but some people have had enough experience now to say, they like gifts, touching, acts of service, spending time or space or whatever. This can save some time and heartbreak.

14. Would you date you and why? Wait and see what they hone in on. Yes I’d date me, have you seen me? Have you seen my truck? I got a good job. I’m a good person. I may not be the best right now but I know where I want to be and what I will achieve, so yes.

And never feel bad for asking questions. As Sesame Street taught, asking questions is the best way to learn.