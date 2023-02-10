Wotton woes continue in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Ellerton SC rebounded from their last game defeat versus Weymouth Wales to produce a quality performance last night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

The pride of St George trounced the winless Wotton FC 6-1 to reclaim their status as title contenders.

Shane Hermas was rewarded with a place in the starting 11 and he repaid the coach’s trust with the opening goal in the 22nd minute.

Just before the interval, the ever-improving left back Jaheim Headley scored his first goal of the BFA Premier League season in the 44th minute.

Former youth team national captain Roshon “Speedy” Gittens made it 3-0 with the final action of the first half.

Ellerton took their feet off the gas and T’Shane “Bullet” Lorde pulled one back for Wotton in the 59th minute.

Rashad Jules restored Ellerton’s three goal cushion in the 79th minute, while Romario Drakes (86th) and Tyrell Waldrond (90th), scored Ellerton’s fifth and sixth goals respectively.

There was another five goal treat for the spectators at the stadium, as Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame continued their unbeaten run with an easy 5-0 victory over Abrahams United Silver Sands.

Kevon Lucas scored the first goal for the Dames in the 10th minute, and national midfielder Azarel Croney scored his first of two goals in the 22nd minute.

Janeico Baptiste got on the score sheet in the 27th minute and 92nd minute, and Croney scored his second in the 48th minute to cap off an impressive evening for the Bayland boys.