Wotton stump Wales in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Wotton FC defied all odds and produced an organized, disciplined and industrious performance to claim the top scalp in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League last night at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The southerners defeated Weymouth Wales 1-0 to hand the table leaders their first defeat of the season and returned some interest to the title race.

Wotton, after a difficult start to the season, are now in fifth position with 20 points, after their heroics last night at the home of football.

Wales remain at the top of the league, however, the defeat, has created the window for Empire SC and Ellerton SC to close the gap to six and seven points respectively.

It was a keenly contested encounter, particularly in the midfield, as both teams vied for supremacy.

Wotton created the best opportunity of the first half. T’Shane Lorde cut in from the left flank, dribbled by one defender, and unleashed a right foot shot which was destined for the bottom of the right corner, but national custodian Kishmar Primus produced a brilliant save to keep the match goalless.

Weymouth Wales and national team fullback Andre Appewhaite

Fortune favored Wotton in the 80th minute.

Lorde dribbled into the Wales penalty area and delivered a dangerous cross from the left which was turned into the net by Wales center back Akeem Hill.

Resolute defending and courageous defending ensured that Wotton secured their first win over Wales, but more importantly, earned three critical points to aid their climb up the premiership table.