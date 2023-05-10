Wotton FC put six pass Deacons FC in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Wotton FC moved out of the relegation zone of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League for the first time this season, after they defeated Deacons FC 6-2 last Sunday at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Empire SC returned to third position as they edged an inconsistent Paradise FC 2-1.

Paradise had the first chance of the match, when towering center back Zico Phillips got above everyone, but could only head Armando “Sugar” Lashley’s left side corner, straight into the arms of Jerome Blackman in goal.

The first half was a fair exchange of midfield battles and no clear opportunities for either team.

Wotton FC’s Kemar John controls the ball under the careful eye of a Deacons FC defender during their encounter last Sunday.

Ozim Henderson sent Empire into the lead in the 66th minute after a textbook counter attacking move.

When the ball was played over the top to the Vincentian international, he dribbled by his marker and fired a low shot into the bottom left-hand corner, from just outside of the six-yard box.

Zinho Harris doubled Empire’s lead in the 82nd minute.

Henderson again in the mix, fighting off the challenge from a Paradise defender inside the penalty area, he then found Daniel Calvi, who played the perfect pass onto the unlarked Harris, who blasted the ball into the roof of the net and beyond goalkeeper Jason Boxhill.

Maliq Rawlins cut Paradise’s deficit in half when he scored in the 83rd minute, but Empire held on to earn three valuable points and move within three points of second place Brittons Hill FC.

Wotton FC leaped from ninth position to seventh, with a commanding victory versus Deacons FC.

The goal feast was delivered by captain Kyle Gibson, who scored in the 67th and 86th minutes.

National winger Antone Greaves opened the flood gates in the 9th minute, then Akeem Gibbons (19th) and T’shane Lorde (42nd) added to the score before half time.

Rickneco Marshall scored immediately after the break, and Gibson sealed the win with his brace in the second half.

Danico Watson in the 80th minute and Keon Atkins in the 83rd minute scored for Deacons FC, who have registered a mere five points from their eight matches.