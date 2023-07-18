Wotton FC move into top four of the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

An injury-time winner by national tennis champion Darian King earned Wotton FC a narrow 3-2 victory over the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds in the latest round of matches in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf, the Wotton unit ended the Blackbirds’ second half unbeaten streak, with an industrious performance.

Wotton skipper Kyle Gibson scored in his third consecutive match to open the scoring in the 34th minute.

Winger Kemar John received a pass down the right flank and played a precise pass onto the head of the unmarked Gibson, who directed his effort into the left corner.

Niall Reid-Stephen responded for UWI in spectacular fashion in the 43rd minute.

The national midfielder struck a free kick from 30 yards with pace and precision to beat national teammate Liam Brathwaite as the ball flew into the top left corner.

Khalil Gill restored Wotton’s lead in the 59th minute when he converted from close range, following an inviting cross from the left.

The sea-saw battle continued as substitute Rovaldo Massiah leveled the score at 2-2 with a clever header at the near post, from a Reid-Stephen cross.

King and Wotton will have the final say in this clash, scoring in the 92nd minute.

King received a pass at the top of the Blackbirds’ box and curled his left-footed effort into the bottom, right hand corner, beyond the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Nashton Browne.

Wotton breaks into the top four of the league with 31 points, nine points below leaders Weymouth Wales with six games remaining.