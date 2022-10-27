Wotton FC and Deacons FC move into the last eight of BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

The Premier League clubs flexed their muscles in the final fixtures of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Round of 16.

Last Tuesday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf, Deacons FC and Wotton FC dismissed their opponents in convincing style to secure the final two spots in the quarterfinals.

Deacons FC never seemed troubled by the youthful Fitts Village FC and strolled to a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Shaquan Haynes gave Deacons FC the lead in the 24th minute, then captain Keon Atkins converted from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Speedy forward Kavian Innis provided further daylight between the teams when he scored Deacons’ third goal in the 45th minute.

Deacons’ high was met with a severe low in the 70th minute, when Atkins was given marching orders by referee Jermaine Newsam after his arm made contact with an opponent’s face.

Despite a numerical advantage, Fitts Village never troubled Deacons’ goalkeeper Kevon Allsopp or his defense.

Substitute Shamaine Richards capped off an impressive game for Deacons FC when he scored the fourth goal in the 92nd minute.

Wotton were relentless in their encounter versus southern neighbours Potential Ballers.

The Premier League representatives blanked their opponents 6-0 with seemingly little effort.

The goal rush began in the 13th minute when Kemar John received a pass on the right flank, cut inside his marker and drilled a left footed shot inside the near post.

Four minutes later, Wotton added a second goal.

A quick exchange of passes at the top of the penalty area, released Emerald George on the left side of the penalty area, who then picked out an unmarked Khalil Gill to slot home from close range.

On the stroke of half time, captain and former national forward Kyle Gibson, calmly slotted home his one-on-one effort beyond the on-rushing goalkeeper Jamar Harewood.

After the break, Wotton continued where they left off and Gill scored his second goal after being picked out by Mark Bushell, courtesy of a well worked short corner with George in the 54th minute.

Gibson was on the scoresheet again in the 63rd minute, and Bushell again providing the assist from a right side cross.

Substitute Tarrel Williams sealed an inevitable victory for Wotton with a fine solo-run goal in the 72nd minute.