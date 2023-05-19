Wotton dominate southern derby Loop Barbados

Wotton FC moved into fifth place in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League when they won the Christ Church derby, last Tuesday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The Premier League debutants defeated their seasoned neighbours Paradise FC 3-1 and closed the first half of the season on 17 points.

Paradise has been inconsistent this season and this has hampered their quest to be title challengers, as they are now 14 points behind league leaders Weymouth Wales, who have 28 points from 10 matches.

Wotton got off to a rocky start this campaign but have rebounded brilliantly to be in the top half of the table and can potentially stay there with similar performances to Tuesday night.

Former Paradise FC playmaker Elijah Downey gave Wotton the lead in the 35th minute, when he pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area and unleashed a ferocious left footed shot, high into the goal from 12 yards.

Downey turned supplier for Wotton’s second goal in the 64th minute. He found the darting run of T’Shane Lorde on the left and the former national forward coolly slotted the ball beyond the onrushing Jirah Malcolm in goal.

Armando “Sugar” Lashley cut Wotton’s lead in half when he scored for Paradise FC in the 74th minute but substitute Kemar John secured the victory for Wotton when he converted in the 94th minute.

Paradise’s Ramon Manning (right) and Wotton’s Rickneco Marshall vie for the ball in the southern derby.

In the feature match of the evening, Empire SC returned to the “top four” after defeating the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds 3-2.

Empire captain Rajohn Hawksworth sent an early message to the Blackbirds when he scored in the 8th minute, with a fine piece of improvisation to lob the goalkeeper after a Daniel Calvi freekick was partially cleared.

Niall Reid-Stephens equalized for UWI in the 23rd minute. A freekick from the right by Cliff Gooding-Edghill was spilled by goalkeeper Jerome Blackman and Reid-Stephens shot the ball precisely into the top left corner.

Calvi gave Empire the lead on the brink of halftime when he scored from the penalty spot.

The sea-saw battle continued well into the second half as Jadon McCollin brought UWI level from the penalty spot. for the second time of the match in the 53rd minute.

Jaron Oughterson was brought down in the penalty area by Omar Primus and referee Cleon Cully pointed to the spot.

The foul was Primus’ second bookable offense, and he was given his marching orders.

Calvi missed a golden opportunity to hand Empire the lead for the third time, but his spot kick effort was excellently saved by goalkeeper Shaquan Phillips who dived to his right and parried the ball away for a corner.

When a draw seemed imminent, national defender Kemar Holligan headed Empire into the lead in the 87th minute.

A cross from veteran left back Alvin Chapman found the head of Holligan, who got to the ball, just ahead of Phillips.

The Blackbirds are one place above the relegation zone, with 11 points from 10 matches, the same tally as Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame, who have played a game less.