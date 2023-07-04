Wotton defeats Ellerton to continue their climb in the BFA Premiership Loop Barbados

Wotton FC’s steady climb in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League continued over the weekend when the action continued at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Last Sunday evening Wotton defeated Ellerton SC 3-1 and moved into fifth position.

After a rough start to the league, where they went winless in their first five fixtures, Wotton have showed tremendous improvement and can only get better as the league progresses, considering that they are out of the Cup competition.

Wotton went ahead in the 5th minute, when a cross from the left by Elijah Downey was met by the right boot of Ellerton defender Rosean Brathwaite, however his attempted clearance found his own net to the dismay of goalkeeper Jamar Brewster.

Wotton FC’s talisman Elijah Downey was in fine form versus Ellerton SC.

Brathwaite’s night got worse, when he was given marching orders by referee Jamar Springer in the 11th minute.

Ellerton were down a goal and two players in the 45th minute, as Romario Drakes joined Brathwaite early in the locker room.

Wotton took full advantage of the extra personnel and doubled the lead in the 66th minute when captain Kyle Gibson took a shot from the left side of the penalty area and the ball took a slight deflection to go over the head of Brewster.

Downey put the game out of the reach of Ellerton in the 76th minute with a fine solo effort and the ideal display of dribbling; changing speed and direction, before toe-poking the ball beyond the on-rushing Brewster.

Shakille Belle converted from the penalty spot in the 84th minute for Ellerton’s lone goal.