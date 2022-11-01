Wotton and Wales into the semifinals of the BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

The final two spots of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup semifinal were filled last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Wotton Fc and Weymouth Wales secured victories in contrasting fashion, to set up a meeting with each other this Sunday at the BFA Wildey Turf.

In a very cagey, yet aggressive encounter, Wotton managed to get by Deacons FC 2-1.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Wales were forced to come from a goal down against long time rivals Pride of Gall Hill but exhibited their experience on the way to a 7-1 thumping of the young unit from the south.

In the opening match, Khalil Gill brought relief to Wotton and the spectators who made the early trod to the turf when he scored the game’s first goal on the stroke of half time.

Khalil Gill scored in his second consecutive playoff match to lead Wotton into the final four of the BFA Republic Cup

Shaquan Haynes tied the score in the 54th minute when he converted from the penalty spot.

Kemar “Villain” John, who has been having an outstanding tournament for Wotton, scored the game winner in the 85th minute, calmly slotting the ball through a crowd of players and into the net from eight yards.

Gall Hill were off to the perfect start when Shakarie Mottley benefited from a positioning error by national goalkeeper Kishmar Primus.

A threading pass from midfield, found the high Wales’ defense napping and Primus in the wilderness, 30 yards away from goal. Mottley ran beyond the defenders and passed the ball into an open net in the 14th minute.

Some fine saves from young goalkeeper Tyrel Brathwaite and unbelievable misses kept Gall Hill in the lead until the 44th minute.

Kemar Headley scored in the 44th and 45th minutes, to hand Wales the lead going into the break.

The second half was the Romario “Pete” Harewood show.

Romario Harewood was in sublime form for Weymouth Wales last weekend, scoring three goals in six minutes

Wales’ playmaker Harewood registered the fastest hat trick in the competition, with goals in the 59th, 63rd and 65th minutes to confirm the Carrington Village representatives’ victory and more importantly position in the semifinals.

Substitute Ray “Smurf” Snagg scored twice in the match, with goals in the 83rd and 90th minutes.

This Sunday’s semifinal match ups will be, Ellerton SC versus Dover Market/Phillips Bakery Paradise FC and Weymouth Wales versus Wotton.