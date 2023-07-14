Wotton and BDFSP share points in four-goal encounter Loop Barbados

Wotton FC held off a stubborn challenge from the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) to maintain their mid-table status in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Last Tuesday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf, Wotton, the Premiership new boys drew 2-2 with the multi-time winners in a keenly contested encounter.

The teams have been going in opposite directions, with Wotton making a steady climb up the standings after a rough start, while the BDFSP have been consistently dropping and now find themselves 10th, in the 12-team table.

Former BDFSP forward gave Wotton the lead in the 14th minute when he got on the end of a cross from the right and scored from inside the six-yard box.

Nicholas Best drew things level when he headed in Raheim Sargeant’s cross from the left flank in the 31st minute.

Gibson restored Wotton’s lead in the 37th minute as he scored from another cross, this time from the left, courtesy of some fine work on the wing by Khalil Gill.

The sea-saw battle continued as Jamal Chandler locked the scores again in the 43rd minute, slotting home a left-side cross from close range.