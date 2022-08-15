Worst call! Mother identifies son’s body after shooting incident Loop Barbados

Twenty-six-year-old Akil Amir Jaaunai Bryan was rushed for medical attention after being shot, but it appears he succumbed to his injuries en route.

The Beckwith Street, St Michael resident was positively identified by his mother, according to police.

Police have reported that police personnel in the Bridgetown Division are investigating the unnatural death of Bryan whose unresponsive body was discovered about 11:12 pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Beckwith Street, St Michael. Police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of the junction of Oxley Road and Beckwith Street, St Michael.

Bryan was transported by private motor car to go receive urgent medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

Gladstone Llewelyn Bridgeman, 43 years of Beckwith Street received an injury to his right thigh and is being treated.

Police are asking anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations to call the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.