Worst Affected Families Still Recovering From Devastating Floods In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Acting Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has disclosed that some of the families severely affected by last year’s devastating floods, which impacted the North of Saint Lucia, are still recovering.

“Almost three months after the November 6 trough, some of the worst affected households are still recovering and trying to put their lives back together,” Maria Medard said.

Medard was addressing a ceremony on Thursday during which the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints formally handed over an EC $200,000 cheque to NEMO.

The funds would assist households and families impacted by the November 6 trough system.

– Advertisement –

Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School received a special allocation of approximately EC $49,000 from the funds.

Due to the torrential rains associated with last year’s trough, the learning institution lost several items, including books and electronic devices.

The trough system’s impact also forced the temporary closure of the school and the adoption of a remote learning system as a temporary measure to facilitate a massive clean-up.

The rest of the funds donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will procure mattresses, food items, grocery vouchers, and other household essentials.

NEMO officials will distribute the items to the affected households.

“This donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, we are sure, will go a long way in helping those affected households return to normalcy,” the NEMO Acting Director told Thursday’s cheque donation ceremony.

Medard said the church had answered the call of the affected residents.

And she stated that NEMO, which continues to provide the necessary support, was pleased to facilitate the process.

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com