Worries over lower rates

The introduction of ride-hailing service Uber has left some taxi operators concerned about the possible negative effects the United States-founded company will have on the industry.

The service will make its official launch next Tuesday, but the operators are already vocal, especially since the mobile and website application is now online, offering a peek into the estimated fares for trips.

Chief concerns among some members of the taxi fraternity pertain to rates which appear lower than what is defined under the Government-regulated taxi fares.

According to barbadosdigital.com, a trip from the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) at Seawell, Christ Church, to any area of St Lawrence Gap, also in Christ Church, is designated at US$26.50 or BDS$53. In comparison, Uber’s rate is listed to be between US$23.89 to $24 or roughly BDS$48.

Additionally, from Sandy Lane Hotel in Holetown, St James, to Hilton Hotel in Needhams Point, St Michael, the standard fee is US$31 (BDS$62), Uber’s estimate is US$28 (BDS$56). Some of the operators along Broad Street said they were not on board with the service’s presence in the country.

The difference in fees have left some of them believing they were going to be cut out of the business.

Questioned fairness

One driver, who identified himself as “Mervin”, questioned the fairness of the matter.

“Why would the Government bring in more taxis to work for less than the fare Government introduced to the public? You’re bringing Uber to cut out the taxi men in Barbados?” he asked.

Horace Bailey, a driver for 42 years, wasn’t pleased that the service threatened to undersell the rates set for drivers as part of the 2023 Road Act and believed it would hurt the fraternity’s pockets.

“I strongly believe it will stop taxi men from getting money in this country because the prices are much lower than what we would charge. You get a job from here to GAIA you charge $50 and Uber would do it for $40, which is not nice.

“We stuck with the Government rates. We got a rate increase after 20-something years and it’s been working well, but a man will go from here to the airport for less with Uber and it is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Already congested

Another driver, Adrian Vaughn, believed that the taxi sector was already congested, with the prevalence of several taxi-hailing services and felt that

Uber would be better served in larger countries with higher populations.

“Right now, we have private entities doing taxi work and ferrying people around. We got enough taxi drivers and sufficient taxis. We don’t need additional taxi transport services in Barbados. The cake is a big cake but if all these entities get involved, all the slices will go.

“We are already a small country. Let Uber and all those other services go to countries with some bigger populations,” he added.

When contacted, president of the Bridgetown Port Taxi Coop Society Limited, Stephen Cox, said he would reserve his comments until after the official launch of the service.

Speaking with the Weekend Nation yesterday, operations coordinator for Barbadian-based taxihailing app pickUP Barbados Ltd, Hannah Gill, said their fares were based on Government tariffs.

“Our fares on pickUP are metred so it’s a combination of distance and time but you can check your estimates on the customer apps and you’ll find that they keep very closely in line with the tariffs,” she explained.

Gill added that competition in the field was not a surprise and the organisation would continue on their mandate to serve drivers and ensure quality service.

“We don’t have to respond to Uber’s presence. We have been here and we have proven our service and we will continue to do that. We will keep doing what we’re doing, which is serving the drivers and keeping their interest at heart and being able to ensure that the service level keeps improving as technology improves. Over five years we stayed true to the promise we made to the drivers, which is that commissions won’t change. We are working and want to put back into the local economy,” she added.

Director of the Transport Board, Ruth Holder, was contacted for comment on the tariffs but said she would do so following an investigation into the rates provided by the service.

A public relations consultant attached to Uber was also contacted but explained that any word relating to the service would be addressed at the upcoming launch on Tuesday. (JRN)