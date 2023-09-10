World Suicide Prevention Day – 6 Actions you can do to help Loop Barbados

The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 is ‘Creating hope through action’.

With suicide being considered an urgent public health issue globally, this year’s theme reflects the need for collective action to help as a means of prevention.

The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) states “All of us – family members, friends, co-workers, community members, educators, religious leaders, healthcare professionals, political officials, and governments – can take action to prevent suicide.”

In Barbados, this year there have been some reported and documented suicide cases and as such, Bajans too are being called to be their brother’s and sister’s keepers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said, under the theme, “by creating hope through action, we can signal to people experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope and that we care and want to support them. It also suggests that our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.

“Lastly, it serves as a reminder that suicide prevention is a public health priority and urgent action is required to make sure suicide mortality rates are reduced. WHO will continue to work with its partners to support countries to take concrete measures in this direction.”

There is help.

Take some action to try prevent someone attempting suicide.

Here are six things you can do to help a friend or loved one:

Pay attention to words, moods and actions. Listen to what is being said and not said.Respond with empathy and understanding.Notice questionable signs? Check in. Call or text.Hearing him or her mention harmful thoughts, whether in jest or seriously? Get them to call a hotline for helpRefusing to take prescribed stabaliser medications? Get him or her help. Call their doctor. Tell their parents.

Suicide is preventable.